The Minnesota Timberwolves will be facing the New York Knicks, and one of their key players is still on the injury report. Anthony Edwards has not played in over a week, as he's been dealing with a right hamstring strain. The Timberwolves have still been able to stay afloat without him, but there's no doubt that he takes them to another level when he's on the court.

Hamstring injuries are always tricky because you don't want to rush them, as they can take some time to heal. Edwards has been seen at practice over the past few days ramping up, which means that he is on track to return sooner rather than later.

Anthony Edwards' injury status vs. Knicks

Edwards is listed as questionable against the Knicks, as his status was recently upgraded. That definitely means that Edwards is making progress, and there is a chance that he can return to face his former teammate, Karl-Anthony Towns. At the same time, it wouldn't be a surprise if he missed this game and came back later in the week, just so the Timberwolves can give him more of a chance to rest.

Just a few days ago, Edwards was cleared for contact basketball activities, and he was still going through his return-to-play program.

Throughout his career, Edwards has been able to stay relatively healthy, which is good for the Timberwolves and their success. Luckily, when he's out, they're still able to find ways to win, as they have players such as Julius Randle, Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, and others to share the scoring load. It's been a big reason why they've made the Western Conference Finals the past two seasons, and they're looking to get over the hump at some point. With a loaded conference, it's always going to be hard, but Edwards has shown he doesn't back down from anybody.