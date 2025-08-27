The Cleveland Guardians are 3-7 in their last ten games, losing ground to their rivals. Instead of lurking behind the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central, Stephen Vogt's team is now third behind the Kansas City Royals. However, Jose Ramirez is putting the final touches on an MVP-caliber season. He, Gavin Williams, and Cade Smith can help the Guardians to the playoffs.

Cleveland found itself in an interesting position at the trade deadline. Most of the league had interest in adding Steven Kwan, but the All-Star outfield survived those rumors and is a Guardian until this winter. However, Cleveland traded Shane Bieber to the Toronto Blue Jays in a move that sets them up for their future. However, they can still contend now.

Kwan is a free agent this winter that will receive a big payday from his next team. Despite the Guardians' confidence that they can retain the All-Star, they need to make the most of their success this season. However, the team needs to make up 4.5 games to catch the Seattle Mariners in the AL Wild Card picture. If they get there, Vogt's lineup could do some serious damage.

The Guardians have had some dominant stretches throughout the regular season. However, they and the New York Yankees have been plagued by inconsistency in the second half of the season. Last season, the Guardians won their division and rode that momentum all the way to the ALCS. This year's team lacks the pure talent from 2024, but still has some elite pieces.

Vogt and Cleveland have a reputation for producing top-tier pitching talent. However, having balance is the only way for the team to find a spot in the playoffs. Here are three key aspects on the Guardians' roster that could be the key to a playoff push.

Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez can spearhead a playoff-level offense

Despite his team's issues, Ramirez has been just as good as ever down the stretch. The third baseman is one of the more underrated players in Major League Baseball because of where he plays. However, he has the offensive chops to lead Cleveland on a serious run as the season comes to a close. He and Kwan have been a dynamic duo for as long as they have been together.

Ramirez's future with the Guardians has some former players pleading with the team. Without their All-Star infielder, Cleveland's path to contention becomes a lot more complicated. For now, though, Ramirez continues to produce, both on and off the field. It is up to him and Kwan to inspire their teammates to rally around them with the postseason looming over the league.

As an individual, Ramirez's numbers remain elite. After Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Ramirez has 26 home runs and 68 RBIs. 2025 is not the best season of his career, but the infielder is still one of the league's more reliable bats. An offensive attack led by him and Kwan nearly too the Guardians to the World Series. They could easily do so again this season.

Stephen Vogt's pitching staff can dominate a playoff series

Williams had one of the best starts of his young career this season for Vogt. After the Guardians traded Bieber away to Toronto, there were questions about how good Cleveland's starting rotation will be moving forward. There are some concerns, but Williams and Tanner Bibee have shown that they are just as comfortable at the top of the rotation as they are anywhere else.

In the playoffs, pitching is paramount. Luckily for Cleveland, Vogt and his coaching staff have a knack for getting the best out of all of their starters. Bibee signed his contract extension this spring, cementing him as the Guardians' starting for years to come. Now, it is time to see who else is ready to step up alongside him. Cleveland has no shortage of candidates to make that leap.

Williams' peak production is unlikely to maintain itself. However, he is an effective pitcher even when he isn't at his best. As long as Bibee can maintain his 1.31 WHIP for the rest of the season, the Guardians will be just fine. Cleveland lacks a top of the line ace, but the amount of overall talent has what it takes to rattle off enough wins to boost the team into the playoff picture.

Cade Smith's emergence as a closer gives the Guardians hope

When Emmanuel Clase's season with the Guardians came to an abrupt end, things didn't look good. Vogt's closer was one of the best relievers MLB had to offer. However, Smith has stepped up in a big way to fill his teammate's shoes. Even before Clase's suspension, Smith was labeled as the heir apparent in Vogt's bullpen, whether it was this season or next year.

Being a reliever for a team with playoff aspirations is a high-pressure role. Despite the spotlight trained on him, Smith has excelled. He could be the player that has the biggest impact on Cleveland's playoff chances down the stretch of the season. If he continues to rack up wins and saves, the Guardians can have confidence when a close game comes down to the final inning.

Cleveland has big expectations to live up to after their performance last season. 2025 has had its fair share of ups and downs, but the Guardians have the pieces in place to find their way into the AL Wild Card picture. The pressure is on to make it happen, especially considering players like Kwan might be in their final season in Cleveland.