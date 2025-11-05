Jerry Jones only has one mode: all-in. Despite the Dallas Cowboys' struggles this season, the polarizing owner still thinks that the team can make a run at the playoffs. The proof lies in his trade deadline moves. Instead of selling or standing pat at the deadline, the Cowboys traded for DT Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets and LB Logan Wilson from the Cincinnati Bengals.

The aim of these trades is clear: shore up their bleeding defense. The Cowboys' defense has been one of the worst units in football this season, so the hope is that Williams and Wilson can make an impact on the team moving forward. However, there are plenty of skeptics who don't believe that this trade moves the needle enough for Dallas. Skip Bayless is one of those critics, saying that the move probably won't get them into the playoffs.

The Cowboys make A HUGE trade for Quinnen Williams but @RealSkipBayless knows they still won't do anything this year. Back Live on Youtube 🎥 https://t.co/ilyZsLRDDh pic.twitter.com/sRgbR29wSE — The Arena: Gridiron (@ArenaGridiron) November 4, 2025

Bill Barnwell is another critic of the trade. He said that while he likes Williams as a player, he thinks that the price they paid for him and the previous Micah Parsons trade make this a bad trade for the Cowboys.

“Bad trade compounded by a truly wretched attempt to make up for the bad trade,” Barnwell posted on BlueSky. “And I like Quinnen Williams!”

The Cowboys traded Micah Parsons at the tail end of the 2025 offseason in one of the most shocking moves of the year. Many expected Dallas' defense to take a huge hit after losing their best defender. However, no one expected the Cowboys defense to be this abysmal after nine weeks. Parsons' absence exposed the many holes in their defense. The loss of DeMarvion Overshown also continues to affect them, as their linebacker group has been awful.

Adding another elite pass rusher in Williams and a hopefully serviceable linebacker in Wilson could help them be better. However, as Bayless pointed out, the Cowboys should focus more on being better this season, as a playoff berth still seems out of reach. They have a bye week this week before returning to action in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.