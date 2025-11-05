The 2025 NFL trade deadline was full of surprises on Tuesday. Multiple big trades went down, including two massive moves by the Jets. There was apparently one potential trade in the works that could have sent a pair of brothers to Dallas together.

ESPN's Dan Graziano explains that Dallas pitched the idea of acquiring both Quinnen and Quincy Williams in one big trade with New York.

“I heard that at one point, the Cowboys were talking to the Jets about a deal that would have sent Dallas both Williams brothers — Quinnen and linebacker Quincy Williams,” Graziano wrote on Wednesday. “But that didn't work out, and the Cowboys pivoted to former Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.”

The Cowboys still landed Quinnen Williams in one of those big Jets trades. Dallas paid a hefty price too, sending away Mazi Smith, a 2026 second-round pick, and the better of their two 2027 first-round picks.

Dallas also has some needs at linebacker, even after trading for Logan Wilson, so it makes sense that they were interested in Quincy.

It is a shame that Jerry Jones could not pull off perhaps the only trade in NFL history for a pair of brothers.

How does adding Quinnen Williams change the Cowboys' defense?

So how big is the addition of Quinnen Williams for the Cowboys?

Dallas now has an incredibly deep and versatile defensive line. Williams, Kenny Clark, and Osa Odighizuwa are an incredible trio of defensive tackles who create plenty of possibilities for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys already had a deep edge room with Donovan Ezeiruaku, Dante Fowler Jr., Marshawn Kneeland, and Sam Williams getting the majority of snaps.

It will be fascinating to see if Williams flourishes in a new environment. Shockingly, the star defensive tackle only has 17 total tackles and one sack in eight games played this season.

Dallas should now have the flexibility to go best player available during the 2026 NFL Draft as they have no pressing long-term needs.

Unfortunately, Cowboys fans have to be patient before they can see their new pass rusher in action.

The Cowboys are on their bye week in Week 10 but will unleash Quinnen in Week 11 against the Raiders on Monday Night Football.