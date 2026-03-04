The Colorado Rockies are coming off a historically putrid season in 2025 in which they went 43-119. Anything at this point would represent a step up for a franchise that's been plagued by payroll issues, poor personnel choices, and horrible free-agent signings. This offseason, they at least want to take another step towards respectability, and that's exactly why they brought in veteran pitcher Michael Lorenzen in the first place.

What makes it so difficult for the Rockies to contend year-in, year-out, is that it's a downright chore for the franchise to build anything resembling a competent pitching staff. Coors Field, due to the altitude in the Mile High City, is notoriously a difficult ballpark to pitch in. But Lorenzen is relishing that challenge, hence his decision to sign a one-year, $8 million deal with the team.

“It's always been interesting to me. I've always wondered what it would take to pitch at Coors more so on like the pitch shapes, how the ball moves, ball flight. … Just to be able to put it into practice and see what works, what doesn't, is exciting to me,” Lorenzen told Jake Peavy in an MLB Network special.

"I've always wondered what it would take to pitch at Coors… it's exciting." Michael Lorenzen chose the @Rockies in free agency for a new challenge in his 12th season in the Majors! 📺 30 Clubs, 30 Camps pic.twitter.com/8k5i4nHT0x — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 4, 2026

Michael Lorenzen looks to escape the Rockies Coors Field curse

Article Continues Below

Coors Field is where plenty of pitchers' careers go to die, so it was certainly brazen of Lorenzen to take on this challenge deep into his career. He's going to have to learn how to limit hard contact even more so now that he's with the Rockies, and the early returns in Spring haven't been great even though the games weren't in Coors Field yet.

Nonetheless, Lorenzen said that he is in good shape and that he's ready for whatever comes his way.

“I feel great. The body feels good. I'm learning more about pitch shapes. Even this deep into my career, I'm always figuring stuff out which is constant,” Lorenzen added.