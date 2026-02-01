Barring an unforeseen situation, the Colorado Rockies aren't expected to be true competitors in 2026. Still, they want to show improvement from their 2025 struggles.

The Rockies finished 43-119, posting their fewest wins in a non-COVID shortened season. Because of that, it's difficult to attract many big name free agents to Colorado. They were able to sign utility man Willi Castro to a deal while acquiring Jake McCarthy and Edouard Julien in trades. The Rockies are hoping all three become key contributors.

As they continue to search the free agency market, Colorado is keeping their eye on first baseman. Especially left-handers. Three names have piqued the Rockies' interest on their search, via Thomas Harding of MLB.com.

“The roster still needs work,” Harding wrote. “The Rockies, overly right-handed in the past, prefer a left-handed hitter at first base. Club officials decline to identify targets, beyond acknowledging that they are open to roster and non-roster signings to increase depth. However, industry sources say Luis Arraez, who would give a strikeout prone team elite bat-to-ball skills, is under consideration. Nathaniel Lowe, who has more power than Arraez and was a Gold Glove winner in 2023, and Dominic Smith, who had a .750 OPS in 63 games with the Giants last year, could be fits.”

Arraez is now off the table, as he has signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants. If the Rockies are deciding between Smith and Lowe, then the latter should be their choice.

Rockies must sign Nathaniel Lowe

Put frankly, neither option is an elite difference maker at this stage of their career. They each offer upside as left-handed bats. But opposing pitchers won't be sweating much heavier when they see Colorado's lineup card.

During the 2025 season, Smith hit .284 with five home runs and 33 RBIs over 63 games with the Giants. The batting average is nice, but Smith has been unable to stay consistent throughout his career.

Lowe spent the 2025 campaign split between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox. Over 153 games total, the first baseman hit .228 with 18 home runs and a career-high 84 RBIs. Unlike Smith, Lowe's batting average is disappointing. However, 2025 marked his fifth season in a row with at least 16 home runs and 72 RBIs.

If Lowe played for the Rockies, he would've ranked third in home runs and second in RBIs. With gas still left in the tank, he gives Colorado the power they are looking for. He also adds a veteran presence to what is an overall young lineup.

Currently, waiver claim Troy Johnston is set to play first base for the Rockies. He played his first 44 major league games with the Miami Marlins in 2025, hitting .277 with four home runs and 13 RBIs. Colorado will want to see what they have in Johnston, but they're looking for first base help for a reason.

The Rockies want to look like a much more serious team in 2026. By adding Lowe, they would at least have a legitimate hitter at the cold corner.