The Baltimore Ravens are focused on a new direction under head coach Jesse Minter, and their 2026 NFL Draft guide is here to get you ready for the upcoming annual seven-round selection meeting. Ahead of this crucial week, let’s look at the Ravens’ draft picks, biggest needs, potential targets, and recent draft history.

The draft is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this year, with Round 1 kicking off on April 23. Rounds 2 and 3 happen on April 24. The festivities wrap up with Rounds 4-7 on April 25.

Ravens’ 2026 NFL Draft picks

It’s a full boat and then some as the Ravens rush into the draft after a strong free agency period. They reclaimed their first-round pick when the Maxx Crosby deal got reversed. They also have four fifth-round picks. This gives them leverage if they want to move up for a specific player in the third round, perhaps. Overall, they currently have 11 selections.

Round 1, Pick 14

Round 2, Pick 45

Round 3, Pick 80

Round 4, Pick 115

Round 5, Pick 154

Round 5, Pick 162

Round 5, Pick 173

Round 5, Pick 174

Round 6, Pick 211

Round 7, Pick 250

Round 7, Pick 253

Ravens' 2026 NFL Draft needs and targets

WR: No surprise here. It seems like the Ravens have been searching for that killer mix at receiver for many years. Is Zay Flowers a legitimate No. 1? Maybe. But he’s probably not an elite one. So that makes getting a running mate for him very important. Unfortunately, the Ravens are stuck with Rashod Bateman as WR2 and Devontez Walker at WR3. That’s not good enough, even with Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

So the Round 1 pick will likely come at this position — if there’s a worthy receiver on the board. Perhaps the player who makes the most sense is Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State. And there’s a decent chance he will be available.

Tyson should be a good player to start at WR2 in the near future, according to NFL.com.

“He’s added size and improved his route running over the last two years, showing he can align at all three receiver spots,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He occasionally rushes the route but has the short-area quickness and contested-catch toughness to find chain-moving grabs in high-leverage moments.

“He’s not a blazer but has enough speed to work down the field. Also, he has the ball skills and body control to win above the rim with timing on 50/50 throws. Scouts say he puts in the time to absorb knowledge and hone his craft.”

One ding for Tyson is his injury history. Another possible choice is Carnell Tate of Ohio State. But he’s likely to be off the board before the No. 14 pick arrives. The Ravens might also consider Omar Cooper Jr. of Indiana. A longer shot pick would be Washington’s Denzel Boston.

TE: If the Ravens are serious about this position, there’s probably only one first-round hope. And that is Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq. The drawback about Sadiq is that he might not meet the standard in some areas, according to NBC Sports.

“Sadiq’s yards per route run are not even among the top 10 tight ends in this year’s draft class,” Denny Carter wrote. “Sadiq last year averaged a meager 5.1 yards after the catch per reception, not even a top 100 mark among college tight ends. It’s one of the lowest YAC per catch marks of the 2026 tight end class.”

Those things are a concern, but he still has that straight-line speed that matters at tight end.

EDGE: This is where things could get interesting for the Ravens. Rueben Bain and David Bailey will probably be long gone. But how tempting would Akheem Mesidor of Miami be at this point? He’s a high-effort rusher that teams love, according to NFL.com.

“Mesidor is an instinctive, high-effort edge rusher with a fluid rush style and a deep toolbox,” Zierlein wrote. “He bursts upfield and can shrink the corner while punishing oversetting tackles with inside counters. (Mesidor is) a problem for guards when reduced inside, too. (However,) his age and injury history could push some teams to discount his grade below what the tape shows.”

Other possibilities include Keldric Faulk (Auburn) and TJ Parker (Clemson), but both seem like reach picks at the No. 14 spot.

Recent draft history — top picks for the last five years

2025: S Malaki Starks, Georgia (Round 1, Pick 27)

2024: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson (Round 1, 30)

2023: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College (Round 1, 22)

2022: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame (Round 1, 14)

2021: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota (Round 1, 27)

It’s clear that the Ravens have put a premium on the defensive side of the ball, picking defensive backs three times in the last four years. But their defense hasn’t really lived up to the way that approach should play out.

Will that impact what they do this year? Or will they push for another shot at the wide receiver position?