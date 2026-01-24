The Colorado Rockies will commemorate two of the most influential players in franchise history during the 2026 season with permanent statues outside Coors Field.

The organization announced plans to honor Hall of Famers Todd Helton and Larry Walker, recognizing their lasting impact on the club and their roles in shaping the identity of Rockies baseball.

Helton and Walker represent distinct eras but share a common legacy. Together, they helped establish credibility for a young franchise and elevated Colorado’s presence on the national stage.

This recognition arrives after years of anticipation from fans who watched both players define the franchise through sustained excellence.

Rockies Club Information shared the announcement on its official X (formerly known as Twitter), outlining plans to unveil both statues during the upcoming season.

The Colorado Rockies announced today at Rockies Fest plans to unveil statues honoring legendary Rockies and Baseball Hall of Famers Todd Helton and Larry Walker at Coors Field during the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/KsjMB2pDoV — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) January 24, 2026

Article Continues Below

The organization confirmed the statues will celebrate the careers of the two franchise legends, each of whom earned election to the Baseball Hall of Fame after defining excellence in Denver.

Walker joined the Rockies in 1995 and quickly emerged as the franchise’s first true superstar. His 1997 season stands as one of the most remarkable individual campaigns in team history, highlighted by a National League MVP award and elite production in all facets of the game.

Helton followed as the enduring face of the franchise. He spent all 17 seasons of his career in Colorado, becoming synonymous with consistency, leadership, and elite performance at both the plate and in the field. His peak came in 2000, when he led the league in multiple offensive categories.

Both players faced long-standing skepticism tied to Coors Field’s offensive environment. Each ultimately overcame that narrative by sustaining excellence beyond Denver, earning Cooperstown recognition that reshaped perceptions of Rockies baseball.

The statues will stand as permanent symbols of legitimacy and pride. For Rockies fans, the tribute represents more than individual achievements, honoring an era defined by sustained greatness and a franchise that secured its place in baseball history.