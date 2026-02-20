The Colorado Rockies face mounting uncertainty surrounding Kris Bryant and his long-term future in MLB. The organization placed Bryant on the Rockies’ 60-day injured list because of chronic lumbar degenerative disc disease, intensifying questions about whether he will return to the field.

Bryant, 34, has appeared in just 11 games since April 2025. The ongoing injury issue has limited him to just 48 total games over the past two seasons. He has acknowledged dealing with daily pain and has not resumed baseball activities during spring training.

The Rockies signed Bryant to a seven-year, $182 million contract prior to the 2022 season, envisioning him as the future franchise cornerstone. Instead, recurring physical setbacks have derailed those expectations. Now, lumbar degenerative disc disease sits at the center of conversations about his career trajectory.

The Foul Territory TV Network broadened the discussion on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, sharing comments from The Injury Territory's Will Carroll about Bryant’s back condition and the potential long-term implications.

“Kris Bryant's back injury could mean we never see him play again, says Will Carroll of @InjuryTerritory.”

In the full segment, Carroll outlined his medical concerns in blunt terms.

“Kris Bryant’s back situation is not going to get better. The cure for this would be to have a spinal fusion. What it can’t do is move as it did naturally. You’re not gonna get the kind of twisting force. You're not going to get the same kind of flexibility. Obviously, if you're putting a titanium cage into your spine, you're not going to get that. Players do not come back from this. In all likelihood, we've seen the last of Kris Bryant.”

The comments from Carroll represent medical analysis, not an official declaration from the Rockies. The team has not announced retirement plans, and the 2016 NL MVP has publicly stated that he does not intend to step away from baseball.

Still, lumbar degenerative disc disease presents a significant obstacle. For the Rockies, the uncertainty affects roster construction and long-term payroll commitments. For fans, it raises the difficult possibility that Bryant’s most recent appearance may have been his final MLB game.