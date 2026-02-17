Even though he's endured recent injuries, Kris Bryant isn't ready to walk away from baseball yet. He remains with the Colorado Rockies, but was placed on the 60-day injured list before the beginning of spring training due to back problems.

On Tuesday, Bryant provided insight into his recovery process, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Overall, he says, he is consulting with doctors to get back into the fold. But remains adamant that he is not ready to retire.

“I honestly try not to let myself get there, just because, like, when you're going through it every single day, you just try to make it day to day,” Bryant said. “I think people out there with chronic pain, you don't …want to think about so far in the future, because you're trying to get through the day. So I haven't let myself get there.”

Bryant, 34, has been in the league since 2015. He is best known as the third baseman for the Chicago Cubs when they won the World Series in 2016 after 108 years. Overall, Bryant played for the Cubs from 2015 to 2021.

Afterward, he was traded to the San Francisco Giants and played there for one season. In 2022, Bryant was traded to the Rockies.

Last season, injuries prevented Bryant from playing a full season. Altogether, he played in 11 games and batted .154 with six hits.

At this point, Bryant has a career batting average of .273 with 1,068 hits, 184 home runs, and 548 RBIs.

Additionally, he is a four-time MLB All-Star and was the National League MVP in 2016.