The Colorado Rockies have reached an agreement with left-hander Jose Quintana on a free-agent contract, adding a veteran presence to their starting rotation ahead of Spring Training. The 37-year-old will enter his 15th major league season, bringing experience and durability to a Rockies club seeking stability after a 110-plus loss campaign in 2025.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers first reported the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) late Tuesday night.

“News: Veteran Jose Quintana is in agreement with the Colorado Rockies, sources tell ESPN. The 37 year old is back for his 15th big league season. The deal is pending a physical.”

As noted, the agreement is pending a physical, a standard step before the signing becomes official. Once finalized, Quintana is expected to slot directly into Colorado’s rotation as a steady, innings-eating option.

Article Continues Below

The southpaw posted a 3.96 ERA over 131 innings with the Milwaukee Brewers last season, continuing a career defined by reliability. Across more than 2,100 career innings, he has recorded over 1,800 strikeouts while consistently taking the ball every fifth day. For the Rockies, this is a calculated investment in dependability rather than a high-risk gamble.

Pitching at Coors Field poses special difficulties, particularly for veteran arms. Quintana’s ground-ball tendencies and command profile could translate well in Denver’s altitude, where limiting hard contact is essential. His presence should also help protect a bullpen that carried a heavy workload last season.

Beyond performance, the signing provides mentorship for Colorado’s emerging arms, including top prospects working to establish themselves at the big-league level.

For a franchise focused on steady progress, the contract for the 37-year-old veteran represents a practical step forward. The Rockies gain leadership, experience, and much-needed rotation stability as pitchers and catchers prepare to report.