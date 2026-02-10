Kris Bryant hasn't had the tenure he nor the Colorado Rockies were hoping for when he signed a seven-year, $182 million contract. Things have gotten even worse as Bryant will now have a late start to his 2026 season.

The Rockies have placed Bryant on the 60-day injured list, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. He is still battling through chronic lower back issues.

Bryant came to Colorado as a four-time All-Star, an MVP and a World Series champion. But ever since his arrival, things have fallen off the rails. The Rockies haven't committed much to building a winning team. But they also couldn't have predicted Bryant would suffer from lumbar degenerative disc disease.

Since his arrival in 2022, the corner infielder/outfielder has never appeared in more than 80 games. Due to injuries, Bryant has averaged just over 42 games played per season. Keep in mind, the former MVP is the highest paid player on Colorado's 2026 roster.

When on the field, Bryant has been unable to live up to the hype; partially due to the lingering injuries. Over 712 games, he has hit .244 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs. During his MVP season, Bryant hit .292 with 39 home runs and 102 RBIs alone.

His back injury forced the infielder/outfielder to miss all but 11 games in 2025. Now entering the 2026 season on the 60-day IL, it's fair to wonder how much of an impact Bryant will really have on this year's Rockies. Under contract through the 2028 season, Colorado will hope he can at least contribute at some point.

For now though, the veteran's biggest priorities will be rest and rejuvenation. The ongoing injury adds another layer to the story of Bryant's Rockies run.