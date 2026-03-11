The Colorado Rockies are hoping that the 2026 MLB season will be the year that the team breaks its playoff drought, which dates back to the 2018 campaign. One of the big moves of the offseason for the Rockies was acquiring starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen, who left the Kansas City Royals in free agency to come to Colorado.

Lorenzen has been in the headlines this past week after he recently led Team Italy to a shocking upset over the United States squad at the ongoing World Baseball Classic, and apparently, the fuel that is espresso has been a big part of his success on the world stage.

Recently, Suzie Hunter of Guerrilla Sports asked Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer if the team would allow Lorenzen to bring an espresso machine with him into the dugout for games this year, should he make such a request.

“No, I haven't talked with him yet since then,” said Schaeffer with a smile, per Guerrilla Sports on X, formerly Twitter. “So we'll see. But I'm always open to espresso machines, no matter where they're at.”

The Rockies are looking to bounce back this year after a rough 2026 campaign that saw them win just 43 games, finishing as the worst team in the entire MLB landscape, and also setting a record for the worst run differential, with -424.

Lorenzen should certainly help shore up some of the Rockies' pitching struggles this year as he hopes to recapture the magic of his 2023 season, in which he made the All-Star team and pitched a no-hitter.

The Rockies' regular season is slated to get underway later this month.