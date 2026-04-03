Jamahl Mosley and the Orlando Magic's struggles throughout the 2025-26 NBA season has prompted Kendrick Perkins to go after Paolo Banchero.

Going into the season, Orlando hoped to make improvements after retooling the roster throughout last summer. However, that hasn't come to fruition as the Magic find themselves in the same spot for the playoff picture and have lost eight of their last 10 games. Perkins didn't hold back his criticism on Banchero during his April 2 appearance on ESPN's NBA Today show.

“The biggest issue is that the Orlando Magic has quit on Jamahl Mosley. If we go back against that game where they played Toronto a few nights ago, how embarrassing that was. And it starts with Paulo Banchero, right? It starts from the top. How many times this season has he come out publicly, post-game interview, and has threw his coach under the damn bus? He obviously don't want to play for Jamahl Mosley, and I wouldn't be surprised if he's fired. Does he? Does he deserve to lose his job? Hell no,” Perkins said.

“Paolo Banchero has to play better. Paolo Banchero has to be a better leader. That is the problem. He's been inconsistent, if you ask me. He has taken steps back at the beginning of the season after the postseason run he had last season.”

"The Orlando Magic have quit on Jamahl Mosely."@KendrickPerkins gives his take on the Orlando Magic being 2-8 in their last ten games after winning the previous seven 🏀 pic.twitter.com/AOw3Po8Eaz — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 2, 2026

What lies ahead for Paolo Banchero, Magic

Paolo Banchero stands out as one of the biggest stars in the NBA. However, his inconsistent performances have capped Jamahl Mosley and the Magic's ceiling and puts them at risk of an early exit from the playoffs.

Orlando has a 40-36 record on the season, holding the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks while trailing the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors.

The Magic will continue preparations for their upcoming matchup, being on the road. They take on the Dallas Mavericks as tip-off will take place on April 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET.