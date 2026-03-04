The Colorado Rockies finished the 2025 season with a 43-119 record, which was the worst in MLB. With the club preparing for the upcoming 2026 campaign, catcher Hunter Goodman claims he and his teammates have put things in the past and are focusing on the future.

In an interview on the MLB Network, Goodman, who is 26 years old, claimed that the Rockies have a “changed mindset” for next season. He believes the team has a different “vibe” altogether, suggesting Colorado is in for an improved year.

“I think going into this spring, we got a different vibe, and we got some changes that we're making,” said Goodman. “I think it's all revolved around winning. I think there's a lot of guys [on the team] that are kind of changing our mindset and changing how we go about everything.”

Hunter Goodman set a @Rockies franchise record last season for most HR by a catcher! 💪 The slugging backstop discusses the team's changing mindset as they look to improve. 📺 30 Clubs, 30 Camps pic.twitter.com/31sl9kWicc — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 3, 2026

Hunter Goodman was one of the few bright spots in Colorado last season, as the soon-to-be fourth-year pro broke the Rockies' franchise record for most home runs by a catcher (31) last season. His big bat should be one of the main keys the team generates offense from once again, as the franchise hopes to be more competitive in 2026.

On top of his 31 home runs, Goodman also recorded 150 hits and 91 RBIs while owning a .278 batting average and .323 OBP. The fourth-round pick posted career highs at the plate in 2025 for the Rockies. As a catcher, Hunter Goodman recorded a 98.7% fielding percentage while only having nine errors.

The Rockies will begin the new campaign with a matchup against the Miami Marlins. Colorado won't partake on Opening Day, as the club's first game of the season begins on March 27.