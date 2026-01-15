The Athletics continue to reshape their internal structure by strengthening the front office, reinforcing a long-standing organizational reliance on scouting and player evaluation. The recent hiring of former Colorado Rockies GM Bill Schmidt as a special assistant adds veteran perspective to the Athletics scouting staff while underscoring the club’s emphasis on disciplined talent identification ahead of the 2026 season.

The A's brought Schmidt into the organization after a lengthy tenure with the Rockies, where he spent over two decades in various roles, including general manager. While his time overseeing the Rockies’ front office produced mixed on-field results, he earned widespread respect throughout MLB for his scouting background and eye for talent.

The move was first reported by New York Post Sports' Jon Heyman, who shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) while noting Schmidt’s return to a role centered on evaluation rather than executive decision-making.

Former Rockies GM Bill Schmidt is going to work for the A’s. Special assistant. Will be scouting for them, a specialty. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 14, 2026

This hire reflects a calculated approach rather than a headline-grabbing move. The Athletics have long prioritized value efficiency, development, and internal evaluation, making Schmidt a natural fit within their structure. During his years in Colorado, he played a role in identifying and developing several franchise cornerstones, reinforcing his reputation as a trusted evaluator across the league.

For the former Rockies general manager, the move represents a professional reset following a turbulent final stretch in Denver that included a franchise-worst season. The special assistant role allows him to return to his roots in scouting without the pressure that comes with final roster authority, a transition that has extended the careers of many long-tenured baseball executives.

From the Athletics’ perspective, the benefits are layered. Schmidt infuses a scouting-focused position with executive-level insight, providing the front office with an experienced voice without upending the existing leadership hierarchy. That balance has long defined how the organization operates through competitive cycles.

As spring training approaches, the hire highlights a familiar strategy for the club. Rather than chasing splashy changes, the Athletics are investing quietly in infrastructure, betting that experience, evaluation, and continuity will help drive sustainable success well beyond the 2026 season.