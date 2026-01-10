Earlier this week, the Colorado Rockets signed pitcher Michael Lorenzen to a one-year, $8 million contract. However, he is expected not just to be confined to the mound.

On Saturday, it was reported that Lorezen may be heading up to the plate to get some swings in, per Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic.

“The Rockies and free-agent right-hander Michael Lorenzen did not discuss the possibility of him hitting before reaching agreement on a one-year, $8 million free-agent contract with a $9 million club option, according to people familiar with the conversations” The Athletic reported.

“The Rockies have kicked around the idea internally, and might talk to Lorenzen about it once his deal is finalized. While Lorenzen, 34, surely is intrigued by the idea of hitting at Coors Field, a return to hitting might not be realistic. His last plate appearance was in 2021.”

This past year, Lorenzen was pitching for the Kansas City Royals. He pitched in 27 games and finished with a record of 7-11. Lorenzen has been in the league since 2015 and has pitched for six teams. Among them were the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, and the Texas Rangers.

It was with the Rangers where Lorenzen began to carve out a place in the starting rotation. Along the way, Lorenzen has maintained a dual role as a pitcher and outfielder. That started during his time with the Reds when he hit seven home runs as a pitcher.

Meanwhile, the Rockies are coming off a season finishing with a 43-119 record and last place in the NL West.