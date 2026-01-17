The Chicago Cubs organization hosted a reunion for the 2016 team that won the World Series. Several players showed up to the event to celebrate the historic championship win. However, Kris Bryant was noticeably absent, and a report claimed that his current team, the Colorado Rockies, didn't allow him to attend the Cubs' 10-year reunion.

On Saturday, the Rockies' franchise denied the report made by “670 The Score Chicago,” according to Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Colorado was seemingly adamant that the team did not prevent Bryant from attending the Cubs' 2016 World Series reunion.

“I spoke to a Rockies official this morning who emphatically says that a report that the club blocked Kris Bryant from attending a Cubs 2016 World Series reunion ‘isn't true.'”

Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post backed up Harding's report, stating that the Rockies told him personally that the story on Friday night is false. That's two confirmed sources negating the initial report regarding Kris Bryant.

“Regarding those online reports that Rockies didn't allow Kris Bryant to attend Cubs 2016 reunion. I've asked Rockies about it. It's NOT true.”

For now, the reason why the 34-year-old third baseman missed the Cubs' reunion is unknown. There are a multitude of reasons why, and perhaps Bryant will reveal that information in due time. Until then, he's likely enjoying the offseason and nursing his back injury in preparation for the new campaign.

The 11-year veteran first joined the Rockies in 2022 after agreeing to a seven-year, $182 million contract. Unfortunately, Bryant hasn't quite lived up to the hype, as he's only managed to play in 80 games or fewer in the past four seasons. The 2025 campaign was especially bad, as Kris Bryant was limited to just 11 games due to chronic lumbar degenerative disc disease.

His availability for 2026 is up in the air. Kyle Karros is expected to start the season at third base right now. Kris Bryant enters the new baseball season with a career .273 batting average and .368 OBP, along with 184 home runs and 548 RBIs.