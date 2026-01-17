There is a horrifying imbalance in MLB payroll rankings, and while few teams can actually spend what the insatiable Los Angeles Dodgers can, there is still an onus on the small-market ballclubs to invest in their product. The Cincinnati Reds have failed their fans to this point of the offseason.

While it was nice to see the Castellini-led ownership group make a strong push to land Ohio native Kyle Schwarber, the organization has been frustratingly quiet over the last month-plus, at least when it comes to addressing the lineup. New acquisition Brock Burke could be a nice fit in the bullpen, but fans were in no mood to learn that their team acquired an under-the-radar left-handed relief pitcher shortly after LA paid a fortune for Kyle Tucker.

One playoff berth, which could not have been clinched without a massive collapse from the New York Mets, does not cure all the bad optics surrounding the franchise. The Reds must capitalize on their stout starting pitching rotation and supply manager Terry Francona with at least one more competent bat. Since Cincy does not want to be overly aggressive, a big star is probably unattainable. There are still affordable contributors who can make a difference on this team.

And there are rebuilding squads like the Colorado Rockies willing to do business. Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall should call Paul DePodesta and inquire about position players. One specifically jumps out as a logical match.

Reds should think about trading for Mickey Moniak

Following the worst year in franchise history, Colorado's revamped front office will surely be open to considerable roster turnover. However, dealing away guys who are under club control for several more seasons like Jordan Beck, Tyler Freeman and Brenton Doyle does not seem practical. When taking this approach into account, the best trade candidate appears to be Mickey Moniak.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft has only two years of arbitration left on his contract and is coming off a long-awaited breakout campaign. Therefore, the Rockies may want to sell high. He has a brutal injury history and batted only .230 away from Coors Field in 2025, so it makes sense for DePodesta to move him rather quickly. However, given those risks, is it wise for Krall to pursue Moniak?

I believe so. Although Cincinnati recently signed a former top-five pick who hits left-handed and plays the outfield, Moniak is presently a clear upgrade to JJ Bleday. Yes, the former is earning four times as much as the latter and will cost the Reds at least one prospect in a potential swap, but meaningful productivity is not free.

If management is not going to target another high-profile slugger following the Schwarber whiff, then a lesser-known yet promising one who is coming off a solid offensive season is probably the best it can hope for this winter. Moniak, who began is MLB journey with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020 before spending two and a half years with the Los Angeles Angels, managed to log 430-plus at-bats for the first time in his big-league career. He made them count.

The 27-year-old posted a .270 batting average with 24 home runs, 68 RBIs, a .306 on-base percentage, .518 slugging percentage and .824 OPS for Colorado. A 4.8 percent walk rate is obviously concerning, but Moniak's upside is hard to dispute. Furthermore, the Reds do not have the luxury of being selective. Their lineup is starving for productivity.

Cincinnati cannot expect to have success in 2026 without noticeable adjustments

For the last couple of seasons, this organization has approached its offense by largely adhering to one train of thought. “just watch what happens if our young players stay healthy and put everything together.” While nobody within the front office has publicly uttered these exact words, there is no denying the immense faith Cincy has placed in its homegrown talent. That belief is definitely being rewarded on the mound, but it is yielding underwhelming results in the batter's box.

The Reds can not just wait on Spencer Steer, Matt McLain, Will Benson and Christian Encarnacion-Strand to reclaim their 2023 form. I understand the irony of criticizing their excessive patience right after advocating for Mickey Moniak, a former top prospect who was scuffling mightily before emerging in Colorado. But perhaps those parallels are even more of a reason to seek a trade with the Rockies.

Moniak knows what it is like to fall from grace. He has probably puked multiple times from all the humble pie he has had to eat over the course of 410 MLB games. The Encinitas, California native trudged through the mud, however, and marched his way to a 115 OPS+ season. The altitude likely played a role in the resurgence, just as it did in his appalling defensive metrics (-23 defensive runs saved and -8 outs above average, per FanGraphs). The ability has always been present, though.

Maybe Colorado merely helped the man regain his confidence. Moniak did flash impressive power in the past with the Angels, but he was unable to stay on the field long enough to make lasting progress. Last season, Moniak proved he could excel in a 135-game sample size. The Reds are hopefully taking notice.

His hypothetical arrival could ease Elly De La Cruz's burden and lengthen Francona's lineup. Cincinnati squeezed into October with only 83 wins and were outscored 18-9 by the Dodgers. Change is needed. The 2025 season must be a precursor to a prosperous run of Queen City baseball. The fans deserve as much after enduring so much losing.

A Mickey Moniak trade may not sizzle, but it could upgrade the team in both the short and long term. Nick Krall should be able to complete a deal without surrendering a top prospect. He just has to apply pressure on the Rockies. With spring training less than a month away, the Reds must move with haste. Otherwise, they will return to their regular October routine.