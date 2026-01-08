Former All-Star pitcher Michael Lorenzen is headed to the National League West. Lorenzen, who just turned 34 years old on Sunday, has agreed on a contract with the Colorado Rockies, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Colorado Rockies are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million contract that includes a club option, sources tell ESPN. Lorenzen, 34, will be a starter for Colorado, which holds a $9 million option for the 2027 season,” Passan wrote in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Lorenzen, who suited up for the Kansas City Royals in the previous two seasons, becomes the first notable signing by the Rockies under new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta.

The veteran right-hander Lorenzen's decision to take his talents to Colorado can be viewed as a bold move, considering the standard disadvantage pitchers face at Coors Field. That being said, Lorenzen will have the opportunity he's looking for with the Rockies, who should have a firm place for him in their rotation.

Germán Márquez and Austin Gomber are both free agents and not expected to return to Colorado, so Lorenzen's signing addresses a key need for the team in the offseason. Perhaps the Rockies have another move to make in free agency to add another starting pitcher, but that remains to be seen for now.

As it stands, Kyle Freeland should still be projected as the Rockies' Opening Day starter, with Lorenzen probably the No. 2 pitcher.

Lorenzen started his career in the big leagues with the Cincinnati Reds, pitching for them from 2015 to 2021. He was initially used as a starter by the Reds before transitioning into a reliever role. He went back doing starting duties when he went to the Los Angeles Angels and has remained in that capacity since then.

Lorenzen also had stints with the Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers before going to the Royals in 2024. In two seasons with the Royals, he posted a 9-11 record to go with a 4.12 ERA and 4.47 FIP across 34 appearances on the mound, including 32 starts.