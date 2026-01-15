The Colorado Rockies are trying to compete. It's rare to see a free agent sign with the Rockies, and the team is getting a legit utility man. Willi Castro has had a successful career with the Minnesota Twins and most recently played with the Chicago Cubs.

The Rockies have signed Castro to a 2-year deal, and he will likely be a starter somewhere in the infield. Last season, altogether between the Twins and Cubs, he hit .226 with an OPS of .679, had 11 home runs, and 33 RBIs. Castro's best season was in 2023, when he finished with a 2.7 WAR.

The deal is reportedly worth around $18 million, according to Jon Heyman.

With Ezequiel Tovar at shortstop, Castro will likely move around between third and second base. He can even play first if needed. The Rockies don't have anyone else in the infield outside of Tovar, so Castro will be a big upgrade.

It's going to be another long season for the Rockies. They are, without a doubt, the worst team in the National League and need a ton of help in order to flip the script and become a good team. With the new rules for the MLB Draft, the Rockies won't be able to secure the top pick every year, depsite having the worst record. With that said, it may be another decade until this team is competing for a playoff spot. It doesn't help that the other four teams in the NL West, in particular the Los Angeles Dodgers, are way ahead of their schedule.