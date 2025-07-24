At the moment, the Detroit Tigers would be in the postseason if the season ended tomorrow. The team currently leads the AL Central by eight and a half games over the Cleveland Guardians. They would host the number six seed in the AL Wild Card round. So far, the next steps of the rebuild began a few years ago is taking shape. Now, the Tigers could use some help at the trade deadline. One player that would certainly help them is Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez. However, according to the Athletic's Jim Bowden, Detroit wouldn't part with their top three prospects in a Suarez deal.

“Adding Suárez’s power behind Gleyber Torres, Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson for a playoff run would be huge for their lineup in terms of power and balance,” wrote Bowden on Thursday. “Detroit is not going to part with its trio of top prospects: middle infielder Kevin McGonigle, shortstop Bryce Rainer and outfielder Max Clark. All three would be off the table.”

While not dealing McGonigle, Rainer or Clark would put a damper on any potential trade package they could build, this is the right choice by Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris. Detroit's brain trust has put together both a strong minor league system and a division leading roster over the last few years. As much as Suarez would help, there are a couple of factors why he's not worth dealing one of the trio of potential future stars.

Trio of untouchable prospects are key to future Tigers success

Clark is one of the top prospects in baseball, a potential long-term center fielder that the Tigers have not had since Torii Hunter prowled center field. He's a five-tool player who uses his elite speed in many different ways across the diamond. As for McGonigle, the young infielder has risen rapidly throughout the Tigers' system over the past couple of seasons. Rainer, last year's first round pick, has also progressed at a quick rate through the minors. It's easy to see why Harris wants to keep the trio.

Still, the Tigers could certainly offer a strong package for Suarez. The problem is, many other contenders, like the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, will also do the same. Can Harris lock in another impact bat to help with his squad's postseason bid?