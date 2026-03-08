Team USA got a big win in the World Baseball Classic Saturday, by defeating Great Britain 9-1. Tarik Skubal pitched a gem in his WBC start, and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber also blasted a two-run homer. Schwarber opened up after the game about what it meant to him to help his team.

“It's fun it's electric right,” Schwarber said, per FOX Sports. “……It was awesome. The environment was great.”

Kyle Schwarber joined @Ken_Rosenthal after the W to talk about his big home run for @USABaseball 💪 @WBCBaseball pic.twitter.com/DR7VjkNDxV — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 8, 2026

Team USA came from behind to win the game. Schwarber's fifth-inning blast gave Team USA the lead in the game.

“It's just a lot of fun to be in this tournament with these guys and wearing USA across your chest,” Schwarber added.

Team USA next takes on Mexico at the WBC.

Team USA hopes to win the World Baseball Classic

Skubal's start was enough for him to think about starting another contest at the WBC. The Tigers star had planned originally on just returning to the team following the game against Great Britain.

“This is a great atmosphere. My legs were a little light there early in the game, and that means you're in a really cool environment,” Skubal said, per ESPN. “This is one of those games that there's just different emotions that run through you that don't really run through you when you're playing in the big leagues.”

There are plenty of quality teams playing in the WBC. Team USA has lots of stars on the roster, including Schwarber. The slugger signed a free-agent deal this offseason to return to the Phillies in 2026. Several other teams including the Pittsburgh Pirates were hoping to sign him.

It was emotional for Schwarber to help his team win on Saturday.

“I think the emotional side of it is what we're wearing across our chest: USA,” Schwarber said, per MLB.com.

Team USA plays Mexico on Monday in the WBC. The American team hopes that Schwarber has a few more home runs left in him before the World Baseball Classic is over.