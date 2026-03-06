Tarik Skubal is one of the several superstar pitchers on Team USA for the World Baseball Classic. However, he has stated that he only plans on throwing 55 pitches when he takes the mound against Great Britain on Saturday, March 7.

The Detroit Tigers ace seems to be maintaining that plan. However, reports suggest that he isn't closing the door completely on possibly making another appearance in the WBC, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Apparently, his Team USA teammates hope he changes his mind about playing more after he plays on Saturday.

“Those [conversations] have already started,” said Skubal, mentioning his teammates, hoping he gets caught up in the competition and wants to throw more. “So, we'll see. I mean, when you get in the moment, and you're competing, especially in the next four-ish days with games that really matter, we'll see.

“Yeah, sure,” claimed Skubal when asked if there was a chance he could play more than just one game in the WBC. “I need to get back to camp and get back to my routine, but I want to go to Miami and just be at those games. … I might just be there and be a cheerleader.”

The reason why Tarik Skubal is hesitant to throw more in the World Baseball Classic largely has to do with the timing of the tournament. The back-to-back Cy Young Award Winner would prefer the WBC be played in the middle of the MLB season. He says that most pitchers experience injuries in the spring and immediately after the All-Star break. So, it's difficult for him and other pitchers to fully commit.

“Skubal and others wish the World Baseball Classic would be played in July during an extended All-Star break – like they're planning in 2028 with the Olympics – instead of interrupting spring training.”

The two-time All-Star is entering his seventh MLB season. Tarik Skubal ended last year as one of the league's best pitchers, owning an American League-best 2.21 ERA (career-best) and MLB-best 0.891 WHIP (career-best). He also recorded 241 strikeouts (career-high) and an AL-best 6.5 WR (another career-best).