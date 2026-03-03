The Detroit Tigers are in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, for an exhibition game against Team DR. The Tigers got off to a smashing start against the national team as No. 2 overall prospect Kevin McGonigle established himself early.

On the very first pitch of the game, McGonigle ripped a home run off of pitcher Luis Severino. The ball was smoked, and McGonigle is not known to be a home run hitter, with only 25 career homers in the minor leagues.

MLB's No. 2 prospect Kevin McGonigle opens the @Tigers vs. Team Domincan Republic game with a homer! pic.twitter.com/ojSzGlQLmk — MLB (@MLB) March 3, 2026

Article Continues Below

He was not done there. In the second inning, he came up to bat once again. The No. 2 prospect smashed another hit in the gap as Fernando Tatis Jr. could not get to the ball. Two runs scored to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

McGonigle is the No. 2 overall prospect because of his ability to get on base in many different ways. As said earlier, he is not really a home run threat, but has a career .922 OPS with 123 walks to 84 strikeouts. The young rising star is forcing his way onto the Tigers' roster, and he has a very good chance of making it.

Riley Greene is the top outfielder for the Tigers. Wenceel Perez is expected to be the right fielder with Parker Meadows in center. Javier Baez and Zach McKinstry are at shortstop and third base. The Tigers may be better off with McGonigle replacing one of those two in the infield with Gleyber Torres at second.