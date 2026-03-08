The World Baseball Classic is underway, and Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal is in awe of the event. While Skubal was planning to start just one game, he is now looking to take the mound once again for Team USA.

“I didn’t expect these types of emotions to run through my brain or my thoughts to differ. I was pretty committed to making a start and getting back to camp,” Skubal said, per The Athletic. “Things have changed, obviously, that’s why I’m going to have some conversations to try and figure out a plan for me.”

Skubal pitched for Team USA in a win over Great Britain. He was planning to then leave Team USA at the World Baseball Classic and return to Tigers spring training.

Tarik Skubal looked strong for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic

Skubal helped lift Team USA to a 9-1 win over Great Britain, bouncing back from a leadoff home run to pitch three innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts. Team USA is striving to win the World Baseball Classic in 2026, despite strong competition from other teams including Japan.

“I want to play,” Skubal said, “but there’s a lot of stuff that factors in for this type of decision.”

Article Continues Below

Skubal would undoubtedly help the American club as they move forward. The Tigers hurler won the American League Cy Young in 2025. He helped lead Detroit to the postseason, after posting 13 regular-season victories.

The Tigers pitcher is loving his experience with Team USA. That is playing a role in his decision on whether to stick around for a bit longer at the WBC.

“(Team USA) totally gets what is going on with my situation. It’s unique. I’ve had these discussions with people, and most of them are extremely supportive of me being here in the first place,” Skubal said.

“I have a ton of respect for that. It’s just hard. When you get into these environments, when you get this team, it’s hard to walk away from that.”

Team USA plays again at the WBC on Monday, against Mexico.