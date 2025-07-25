The Detroit Tigers continue to be in a brutal rut after their embarrassing 11-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.

Going into the series, Detroit suffered numerous losses. They lost nine of their last 10 games, losing their momentum as one of the best teams in the American League.

Thursday's game against the Blue Jays was no different. They were unable to perform well on both sides of the ball, suffering their 10th defeat in their last 11 contests, including four straight.

Hinch reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Evan Petzold. He said it would take a lot to get past the struggles, as the squad continues to correct their errors.

“I think that's the magic question. You can pick and choose what you look at. There's pitch selection. Obviously, I think a lot of the guys are trying to do a little bit too much. We've hits a collective rut where almost all of our guys are having an unproductive at-bat at some point. It's not easy to correct overnight, but we're working, and we're trying,” Hinch said.

What's next for AJ Hinch, Tigers

What's unfortunate for AJ Hinch and the Tigers is that they led for half of the game.

Detroit took the lead in the first inning after Jahmai Jones blasted a solo shot to left-center field. They maintained a 1-0 edge until the top of the sixth inning, where the Blue Jays responded with five runs. The visitors continued their attack for the remainder of the game, outscoring their opponents 7-3 in the last three frames.

The Tigers' bullpen had a night to forget against Toronto's offense. They conceded 15 hits after 41 at-bats, including three homers. Reese Olson took the loss on the team's behalf, being on the mound for 5.2 innings as he struck out four batters while giving up six hits and five runs.

Detroit fell to a 60-44 record on the season but maintain the best record in the AL Central Division standings. They are eight games above the Cleveland Guardians and 9.5 games above the Kansas City Royals.

The Tigers will look to recover in Game 2 of their series against the Blue Jays. The contest will take place on July 26 at 6:10 p.m. ET.