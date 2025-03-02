It did not take long for the Detroit Tigers to receive some bad injury news during spring training. Outfielder Parker Meadows is headed to the injured list after dealing with a nerve issue in his right arm.

Despite being shut down for now, Meadows has not been ruled out for the Tigers' season opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 27, meaning he could return before Opening Day.

“We're going to wait and see,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday morning, via the Detroit Free Press. “We got to get that nerve firing again for him to resume baseball activities. It could be short. It could linger a little bit. No one has a firm timeline on when that could be.”

Meadows appeared in 82 games for the Tigers last season. He finished the 2024 campaign with a .244 batting average, nine home runs, 28 RBI, 66 hits and 39 runs scored. The 25-year-old played a role in the Tigers' postseason success.

Meadows and the Tigers are looking to get back to the postseason in 2025.

What role will Tigers' Keider Montero have in 2025?

24-year-old right-hander Keider Montero made his Major League debut with the Detroit Tigers in May of 2024 and looked solid throughout his rookie campaign.

Montero made 19 appearances and 16 starts, turning in a 4.76 ERA and 77 strikeouts to 31 walks through 98.1 innings on the mound. What will his 2025 campaign look like?

“The pitching staff is certainly crowded, but Montero is doing everything he can to show that he is deserving of a spot on the Opening Day roster in some capacity,” Kenneth Teape of Detroit Tigers On SI wrote.

Montero's young age enables him to be an impactful part of the Tigers' pitching staff for years to come, even if it is not this season.

“Turning 25 in July, his future is incredibly bright,” Teape wrote. “He is going to be in the mix for the fifth rotation spot in 2025 and should be a big part of the equation down the road along with Skubal and Jobe long-term.”