The Detroit Tigers avoided arbitration for a second year in a row with Beau Brieske, reaching a one-year agreement worth $1.1575 million to keep the right-handed pitcher for 2026. The 27-year-old enters his arbitration-eligible years with club control running through the 2028 season and receives a raise from the $1.025 million he earned in 2025.

Brieske had a poor 2025 season. He had a 6.55 ERA in 22 games, allowing 12 walks while striking out 16 across 22 innings, including one start. His command issues led to a mid-June option to Triple-A Toledo, where he carried an abysmal 9.90 ERA over 10 innings with nine walks and eight strikeouts in nine appearances. His season ended in July after a right forearm strain involving the elbow, an injury that led to a 60-day injured list placement but did not require surgery. Brieske was scheduled to begin his offseason throwing program around Nov. 12, with the plan to be ready for 2026 spring training, assuming no setbacks.

Originally drafted by Detroit in the 27th round of the 2019 draft, Brieske climbed the system quickly following a strong 2021 season in which he recorded a 3.12 ERA, 116 strikeouts, and a 9–4 record in 106⅔ innings between High-A and Double-A. He debuted for the Tigers in April 2022 and has since pitched 206⅓ major-league innings with a 4.14 career ERA across 108 games, including 29 starts.

Article Continues Below

Brieske clocked in a 3.60 ERA with 31 strikeouts and two saves in 35 innings for Detroit in 2023, then followed with a 3.59 ERA and 69 strikeouts across 67⅔ innings in 2024, including six postseason appearances in which he allowed only one hit.

The Tigers also reached pre-tender agreements with outfielder Matt Vierling ($3.255 million) and catcher Jake Rogers ($3.05 million), leaving eight arbitration-eligible players still negotiating before the Jan. 8 deadline.