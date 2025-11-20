With the MLB offseason officially underway, there are quite a few teams interested in the status of Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. The back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner is in the market for a new contract. Most rumors have the Tigers trading Skubal for a boatload of young talent instead of inking him to an extension. Skubal dismissed rumors of reported contract details on Foul Territory on Thursday. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal shared the show's segment with the ace lefty's thoughts via X, formerly Twitter.

“I don't really know where they come up with these numbers,” Skubal said on Foul Territory Thursday afternoon.

Skubal would certainly have firsthand knowledge of his own contract situation. It's fair to speculate that the Tigers' ace could set an MLB record for the biggest contract ever given to a pitcher. Los Angeles Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who just authored one of the best World Series performances in MLB history en route to a World Series MVP nod, currently holds the record at 12 years, $325 million. Meanwhile, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander own the highest AAV marks in history at $43.3 million a season.

Skubal is basically locked in to eclipse those totals. Can Detroit hold onto Skubal for not only next year but for the foreseeable future?

Can the Tigers hold onto Tarik Skubal for the foreseeable future?

President of baseball operations Scott Harris and the rest of the Tigers' brain trust are entering an incredibly pivotal offseason. While a new deal for Skubal, or a potential trade, is the top priority, there are many other needs. The bullpen could use some upgrades, like a legitimate, experienced closer. After second baseman Gleyber Torres accepted his qualifying offer, another outfielder and corner infielder could be useful, too.

However, even if Harris and his staff can fill those holes on manager A.J. Hinch's roster, Skubal will need to be addressed as soon as possible. If the Tigers can lock their ace down to a long-term deal, it will show that Harris is serious about building a contender fronted by a pitcher who could be the best starter in professional baseball. However, if the two sides are indeed over $250 million apart in negotiations, the time to pivot away from Skubal and towards another future needs to happen just as quickly.