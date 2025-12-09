The Detroit Tigers have floated around the idea that star pitcher Tarik Skubal is not untouchable this offseason for a trade. There continues to be fuel to that fire, as the team's president isn't ruling out the idea in new comments.

“I don't believe in untouchable players at any level,” Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris told MLB Network on Monday at the winter meetings in Orlando, and reported by ESPN. “It's not a commentary on Tarik; it's more of a blanket approach to building a winning organization. My job is to make this organization better … which means that I need to listen to every opportunity, no matter how likely or unlikely it is to actually happen. I've got to listen because we've got to get better as an organization, so that's our approach.

“We don't have everything figured out, but it's led to a ton of success in a very short period of time. And I can stand here and credibly say that we have both a bright present and a bright future, and this approach has led to that.”

Skubal has won the American League Cy Young award in back-to-back seasons. He is considered one of the most dominant starting pitchers in Major League Baseball, with a high-octane fastball and solid changeup.

Tarik Skubal has been dominant for the Tigers

There are countless teams who would salivate at the chance to trade for Skubal. He has been as effective as any hurler in baseball these last few years.

“Over the past two seasons, Skubal has gone 31-10 while leading MLB in strikeouts (469), WHIP (0.91) and is second in ERA (2.30), innings pitched (387⅓) and opponent OPS (.558). The Tigers' season came to an end both times in Game 5 of the AL Division Series,” ESPN reported.

Skubal has one season remaining before he becomes a free agent.

“Listen, Tarik's a Tiger right now. We're thrilled he's a Tiger. … He's a huge part of what we're doing right now,” Harris added.

The Boston Red Sox, who have been bolstering the starting rotation this offseason, are already named as a team interested in trading for Skubal.