The Detroit Tigers enter the 2025 MLB offseason facing mounting speculation about the future of their ace, Tarik Skubal. With his contract nearing its final year and trade rumors swirling, the discussion surrounding the club's next move only intensified after a new report from The New York Post’s Jon Heyman Wednesday.

B/R Walk-Off took to its X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a video clip of Heyman addressing the growing Tigers trade chatter during a live Bleacher Report segment that focused on the 2025 MLB offseason pitching market. In the post, Heyman gave the clearest indication yet of how unlikely a move may be.

That single word — “doubtful” — quickly sent ripples through baseball circles. Skubal, the reigning back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner, has been at the center of ongoing trade rumors after two dominant seasons, posting a 2.30 ERA with 469 strikeouts over 387.2 innings. Entering his final arbitration year, the 29-year-old left-hander is expected to pursue a major long-term contract ahead of his 2026 free agency.

Despite the uncertainty, Heyman’s comments indicate the club is not prepared to move on from its ace. Sources around the league believe the organization still views the superstar southpaw as the foundation of its rotation heading into 2026, with AJ Hinch and team management aiming to build around him for another playoff run rather than initiate another rebuild. His continued presence gives the club a rare sense of stability in a division still very much in transition.

Even so, the contract standoff remains unresolved. Reports indicate the team’s prior offer—around $80 million over four years—was far below market value for a pitcher of Skubal’s caliber, especially one represented by Scott Boras. Unless a long-term extension is reached, the possibility of a trade could reemerge before next year’s deadline.

For now, Heyman’s “doubtful” update cools one of the hottest topics of the winter. But with multiple contenders still seeking frontline arms, the team’s decision to hold firm ensures it remains squarely in the center of the MLB trade market conversation this offseason.