Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal made waves on Thanksgiving with a quote sparked by the Lions vs. Packers game, Detroit’s electric halftime show, Eminem’s talked-about performance, and Jack White’s surprise cameo. The Ford Field energy flowed through the city’s sports scene, and the southpaw quickly looked to recruit the same hype to Comerica Park.

Skubal, the back-to-back reigning AL Cy Young winner jumped on X (formerly known as Twitter) just after the Lions Thanksgiving halftime show, reacting with obvious excitement and suggesting he wanted both music stars to bring that same energy to the Tigers’ 2026 home opener. The post quickly caught fire online, with fans loving the idea of having the duo perform before or after the first game of the season and turning Opening Day into a full celebration of the city’s musical identity as well.

“Goosebumps… @Eminem @jackwhite You guys available April 3rd? 🐯”

Article Continues Below

The post came just minutes after a halftime show that blew up online as it happened. White led the performance with Detroit staples, while Eminem shocked the crowd with a surprise entrance that sent the stadium into a frenzy. Their mashup quickly took over social media highlights. The show even outshined the Lions’ loss to some and became the day’s biggest roar.

The performance also captured Detroit’s identity, with two hometown icons turning a holiday game into a full city showcase. Skubal’s post showed how deeply that energy resonated across the city. As one of Detroit’s most recognizable stars, he made it clear that bringing both artists to Opening Day felt like a natural next step after a moment that unified the entire fan base.

If the Tigers explore the idea, uniting Detroit sports and Detroit music on one stage could create a unique Opening Day atmosphere and boost excitement across the region.