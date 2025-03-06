Gleyber Torres is happy to have a fresh start. Torres agreed to a contract with the Detroit Tigers this past offseason. The former New York Yankees infielder did not end on the best of terms with his former organization. He recently took an apparent jab at the Yankees with his latest comments, via Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

“I feel I deserve to be with an organization that wants me,” Torres said. “I’m here now and that’s the reason I’m here.”

With uncertainty about his role with the Yankees, Torres departure rumors swirled throughout the offseason amid his free agency. He ended up signing with the Tigers, and now Jazz Chisholm Jr. is expected to play second base in New York. Meanwhile, Anthony Volpe will remain at shortstop.

Torres, 28, slashed .257/.330/.378/.709 across 154 games played in 2024. He also recorded 15 home runs, 26 doubles and 63 RBI. He has endured ups and downs in recent years, but Torres is a two-time All-Star who made back-to-back All-Star teams in 2018 and 2019. Torres has not been the same player since, but he did finish 2023 with an .800 OPS and 25 home runs.

He is still certainly a reliable big league player. Torres also offers versatility, featuring the ability to play shortstop, second base or third base. The Yankees could have used Torres this season, especially with DJ LeMahieu expected to begin the season on the injured list. It is clear that Torres was ready to move on, though.

The Tigers made a postseason run in 2024. Their future remains bright, and adding a veteran such as Torres should only help the ball club. The Yankees also have high expectations for the '25 campaign after reaching the World Series a season ago.

There is a chance that the Yankees and Tigers could go head-to-head in a postseason series. If that happens, Gleyber Torres would have extra motivation.