The Detroit Tigers saw Tarik Skubal return to the mound on Saturday after spending three days on the paternity list. The Skubal family remains on baby watch as he attempts to get his Tigers a win over Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays. Detroit's ace is usually a highlight machine, but on Saturday, it was battery mate Jake Rogers who amazed fans.

Skubal found himself in a bit of a jam in the fourth inning. Toronto had runners on second and third with one out. Tyler Heineman went to put down a bunt, but held it back. Rogers immediately sprang up and threw down to Zach McKinstry at third. The throw went over Heineman, but McKinstry was able to tag out Guerrero at the hot corner.

What a view 😮 Jake Rogers throws it over the batter to pick off Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at third base!

The Tigers were able to get out of the fourth inning without allowing a run. Detroit and Toronto currently remain scoreless, but the Blue Jays threatened with the bases loaded in the sixth. However, Skubal was able to get out of this without allowing a run, as well.

Tigers looking to salvage disastrous Blue Jays series

Detroit has played like one of the best teams in baseball for most of the 2025 season. However, they are free-falling in a brutal way. The Tigers have lost 11 of their last 12 games. Detroit's lone win in this span is a 2-1 win over the Texas Rangers on July 20. Skubal started that contest, going 6.2 innings and striking out 11.

This series against the Blue Jays has especially been rough. Detroit has recorded the first run in each of the first two games. However, Toronto dominated the rest of the way. The Blue Jays won the first two games by scores of 11-1 and 6-2, respectively.

The Tigers need to get back in the win column in the worst way possible. They have a comfortable division lead still. And they should add pieces to upgrade their roster at the trade deadline. Still, Saturday night's game feels like a must-win for this Tigers team.