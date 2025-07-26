The Detroit Tigers saw Tarik Skubal return to the mound on Saturday after spending three days on the paternity list. The Skubal family remains on baby watch as he attempts to get his Tigers a win over Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays. Detroit's ace is usually a highlight machine, but on Saturday, it was battery mate Jake Rogers who amazed fans.

Skubal found himself in a bit of a jam in the fourth inning. Toronto had runners on second and third with one out. Tyler Heineman went to put down a bunt, but held it back. Rogers immediately sprang up and threw down to Zach McKinstry at third. The throw went over Heineman, but McKinstry was able to tag out Guerrero at the hot corner.

The Tigers were able to get out of the fourth inning without allowing a run. Detroit and Toronto currently remain scoreless, but the Blue Jays threatened with the bases loaded in the sixth. However, Skubal was able to get out of this without allowing a run, as well.

Tigers looking to salvage disastrous Blue Jays series

Jul 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) hits a single in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Detroit has played like one of the best teams in baseball for most of the 2025 season. However, they are free-falling in a brutal way. The Tigers have lost 11 of their last 12 games. Detroit's lone win in this span is a 2-1 win over the Texas Rangers on July 20. Skubal started that contest, going 6.2 innings and striking out 11.

This series against the Blue Jays has especially been rough. Detroit has recorded the first run in each of the first two games. However, Toronto dominated the rest of the way. The Blue Jays won the first two games by scores of 11-1 and 6-2, respectively.

The Tigers need to get back in the win column in the worst way possible. They have a comfortable division lead still. And they should add pieces to upgrade their roster at the trade deadline. Still, Saturday night's game feels like a must-win for this Tigers team.

More Detroit Tigers News
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Luke Jackson pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. All MLB players will be wearing the number 42 on Jackie Robinson Day to commemorate Robinson making his major league debut in 1947.
Tigers sign pitcher ahead of Tarik Skubal’s returnMike Gianakos ·
Former Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Dombrowski during Phillies Alumni Weekend and the 20th anniversary of Citizens Bank Park before game against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies trade for Tigers’ outfielderAlex House ·
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch speaks to members of the media before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Tigers manager AJ Hinch gives Blue Jays credit after another brutal lossBrayden Haena ·
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch (14) looks on from the dugout before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.
Tigers fans won’t love team’s trade deadline strategyZachary Weinberger ·
Tigers starting pitcher Reese Olson (45) walks off the field
Reese Olson’s confident message amid Tigers’ brutal slumpJedd Pagaduan ·
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch on the field against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park.
AJ Hinch gets real on Tigers’ 10th loss in 11 gamesRichard Pereira ·