Special players find a way to make a sizable impact even when they are not at their best, and that is exactly what Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers did on Tuesday night. Despite shooting just 31.6 percent from the field, going 0-of-4 from 3-point range and committing four turnovers, the runaway Rookie of the Year favorite helped the team earn a hard-fought 81-80 win versus the Indiana Fever.

Bueckers made plays throughout the evening, pushing through a lingering back injury and finishing with 16 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals. The valiant effort, which took place in the lively Gainbridge Fieldhouse, did not just go towards ending the Wings' five-game losing streak. It also earned her a noteworthy milestone.

The 23-year-old All-Star now has 12 games with at least 15 points and five assists this season, via Polymarket Hoops, which is the second-highest total for a rookie in WNBA history. She ranks only behind injured Fever star Caitlin Clark, who reached those numbers an astounding 30 times last season. Fans have watched two college sensations seamlessly transition into the WNBA in consecutive campaigns, quickly establishing themselves as fixtures in this league.

Paige Bueckers and Wings strive for a brighter future

The revolution continues, and Bueckers is one of its most important flag bearers. Now, she and the Wings just have to figure out how to string together wins. Although the No. 1 overall pick draws most of the attention, there were two notable heroes in Dallas' road triumph. Maddy Siegrist scored a team-high 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting and Li Yueru added another 20 off the bench.

With four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale missing the game due to a knee injury, this squad showed tremendous determination and left Indianapolis with a needed W. Wings head coach Chris Koclanes must now build on this result and construct a game plan that will enable all the core players to succeed. This year is about laying down a foundation for future success, one that will presumably revolve around Paige Bueckers.

Although it is impossible for the 2025 national champion to catch Clark on that aforementioned points/assists list, she still has 11 games left to further demonstrate her remarkably versatile skill set. Dallas (9-24) next takes the court on Friday in a home matchup versus the Los Angeles Sparks (15-16).