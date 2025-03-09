The Detroit Tigers are adding to their pitching staff. Detroit is signing former World Series champion Jose Urquidy, per the Associated Press. Urquidy is still recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The Tigers are agreeing to a one-year deal with the veteran hurler. It is for $1 million and it includes a club option for the 2026 season. That club option includes a plethora of performance bonuses.

Urquidy has had Tommy John surgery twice in his career. He's also dealt with shoulder problems that affected him during the 2023 season. The hurler has talent; he holds a 27-16 record with a 3.98 ERA.

The newest Tiger missed the 2024 season due to his arm injury that required the surgery.

Jose Urquidy is looking for a second chance with the Tigers

Urquidy made his MLB debut in 2019, as a member of the Houston Astros. Injuries have certainly derailed a promising career for the pitcher, up to this point. The pitcher did win a World Series with Houston in 2022.

The hurler will get his second chance with Detroit. In the 2024 season, the Tigers posted a 86-76 record. The club finished third in their division.

The Tigers want to reach the postseason and win games in the postseason. Urquidy can help with that as he has played in several World Series games. He has three World Series victories.

Urquidy spent his entire MLB career with the Astros. His best season was in 2022, when he won 13 games. He appeared in a career-high 29 contests that season.

The Tigers are taking a gamble on Urquidy, but the team seems to believe in him. His 2026 option includes a $4 million structure that includes a $500,000 bonus for starting 28 games. Time will tell if Urquidy can strike gold with Detroit.

The Tigers continue spring training games Sunday with a contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tigers fans are certainly excited to see Urquidy get on the mound.