The Detroit Tigers have been one of the best teams in baseball this season as they have owned the best record in the league for much of the year. After a sluggish four months of baseball during the 2024 season, the Tigers turned on the jets in August to make a run to the playoffs, and the momentum has continued into the 2025 season. Detroit is currently 44-25 and seven games up in first place in the AL Central, and the team is likely going to add to the roster at the trade deadline to gear up for a deep postseason run.

With the way that this season has started, it makes sense for the Tigers to be buyers at the deadline. They are already one of the best teams in baseball as is, but another key piece or two can take them to the next level. So, who will Detroit target? A reunion with Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez is something to watch.

“The Tigers are for real. They’ll be aggressive at the trade deadline to bolster their bullpen and lengthen their lineup, with a power-hitting third baseman being their biggest need,” The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote. “Like the Mariners, a reunion with the Diamondbacks’ [Eugenio] Suárez could be the best fit. Arizona could put Jordan Lawlar at third base to build for next year and let him work on his development in the majors in the second half of the season.”

Jim Bowden is correct as the Tigers could definitely use some help over at third. Detroit doesn't really have a true third baseman right now as numerous players have spent time at the position. That could change when the team gets Matt Vierling back, but still, it is a need right now. Eugenio Suarez is certainly an attractive option.

It's been a while since Eugenio Suarez was with the Tigers, but he actually got his career started in Detroit back in 2014. He has since played for the Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners and now the Diamondbacks.

Suarez is a good option for the Tigers because of the need for a third baseman and also because of Suarez's power. He is currently fifth in the league with 19 home runs on the season and 7th in the league with 52 RBIs. Adding a bat like that to this lineup would be huge.

it's going to be interesting to see how the Tigers approach the trade deadline, especially after starting pitcher Jackson Jobe's season-edning injury. That certainly impacts the approach, and with needs at multiple positions, Detroit might end up being one of the most active teams in the next month and a half.