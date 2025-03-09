The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for the season opener against the Chicago Cubs in Japan on March 18. And reigning NL MVP Shohei Ohtani already looks to be in midseason form, blasting a home run in his spring training debut and putting any concerns about his recovery from shoulder surgery to rest.

After the team’s most recent Cactus League game, starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow attempted to describe the experience of playing in Japan with Shohei. “[It’s] wild. Ohtani’s like Justin Bieber times ten over there, so it’s probably gonna be insane,” Glasnow explained, via SportsNet LA on X.

Ohtani underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in November after injuring his left shoulder during the World Series. He has been working his way back with a spring training goal of getting in 50 at-bats between live and simulated pitching to prepare for the Tokyo Series.

As of Saturday, Ohtani has 14 at-bats in five Cactus League games. While the sample size is admittedly small, the three-time MVP has been scorching hot, slashing .357/.400/.642.

The Dodgers are expecting Shohei Ohtani mania in Japan

Ohtani enjoyed a remarkable season in 2025, becoming the first player to join the 50/50 club – hitting 50 home runs and stealing 50 bases in a season. In his debut campaign with the Dodgers, Ohtani got his first taste of the playoffs and led LA all the way to a World Series title.

Ohtani has become one of the game’s most beloved players. The Dodgers hosted two Shohei bobblehead giveaways in 2024 and both times fans lined the streets hoping to be one of the first 40,000 ticket holders to get their hands on a figurine.

However, he’s even more popular in Japan, according to Glasnow. “I’m expecting it’s probably going to be crazy,” he said of the upcoming road trip to Tokyo, per SportsNet LA.

While Ohtani will be ready to roll for the mid-March opener, he’ll once again be limited to DHing duties. Last season, the four-time All-Star was unable to pitch as he recovered from Tommy John surgery.

Although he’s been steadily working on a throwing program this spring in an effort to get back on the mound, the Dodgers have decided that Ohtani won’t pitch in Japan. The team does expect him to join the rotation at some point this season but manager Dave Roberts has yet to commit to a specific timeline.