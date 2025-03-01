On Friday, Shohei Ohtani wasted no time proving he’s still at the top of his game in his first spring training at-bat. Facing Angels left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, Ohtani worked a full count before launching an opposite-field home run, a no-doubt shot that sent a clear message—his surgically repaired left shoulder isn’t slowing him down.

“He does not cease to amaze,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game. “I think, given where we’re at in spring training, I would not have thought he had surgery this offseason. He’s in a good spot.”

The reigning National League MVP underwent labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in November after injuring it during the World Series. While the Dodgers have been careful with his rehab, Ohtani's explosive swing in his first game action suggests he’s well on track for Opening Day in Tokyo against the Cubs on March 18.

Ohtani had already taken live at-bats twice earlier in the week, but Friday’s game was the first time he stepped into the batter’s box under game conditions. His homer off Kikuchi was followed by a pop-out and a strikeout in two subsequent at-bats before he exited after five innings, as planned.

Shohei Ohtani makes his spring debut for the Dodgers

“I think he can be as productive as last year,” Roberts said. “I don’t think he’s going to get the same number of at-bats, given that he’s going to be pitching. I don’t think he’s going to steal as many bases, just appreciating the fact that he does need to pitch and saving his legs. But as far as performance per plate appearance, I still think he can be just as productive. And I’m sure Shohei is expecting the same thing.”

Ohtani is not just focused on his hitting. The two-way star has already thrown several bullpen sessions this spring, reaching 95 mph. The Dodgers remain optimistic that he could return to the mound as early as May, though they will proceed cautiously. Roberts also hinted that Ohtani could face live hitters before the team departs for Japan.

His return marks the biggest storyline in Dodgers camp, but he’s not the only key player easing back into action. Freddie Freeman made his spring debut on Thursday after recovering from right ankle surgery, while catcher Will Smith, dealing with a nagging bone bruise, took his first game reps behind the plate.

For now, Ohtani’s focus remains on ramping up his offensive workload. He aims to get around 50 at-bats before the season opener, whether through Cactus League games, live at-bats, or using the team’s Trajekt Arc pitching simulator.

“It’s a constant feedback between how I feel and how the swing actually looks,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton. “Today was pretty good. I felt like it was pretty consistent with what I felt. As I’m doing my rehab, I want to continue to do that.” If his first at-bat was any indication, Ohtani looks primed for another MVP-caliber season.