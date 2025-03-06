Shohei Ohtani presented a target goal Thursday before the Los Angeles Dodgers head to Japan. He's hoping to swing towards this particular goal during Cactus League play in spring training.

Ohtani is earning limited at-bats at Camelback Ranch in Arizona. He's also turning to the Trajekt machine to get his batting accuracy back following left shoulder surgery from 2024. But he revealed via dodgerblue.com the number of at-bats he hopes to land.

“Overall, just live plus seeing pitches in Trajekt, I would like to be able to have at least 50 at-bats,” Ohtani said.

That number is all too familiar for Ohtani. He originally targeted 50 in his last trip to Arizona for spring ball. Ohtani stepped to the plate 22 times in 2024 Cactus League action.

How Shohei Ohtani is progressing during 2025 Dodgers spring training

The Dodgers have rolled with a younger lineup for the early March games — a common practice for manager Dave Roberts and other MLB skippers. They're resting Ohtani as much as possible while figuring out their younger prospects.

But that doesn't mean Ohtani has completely sat. Ohtani blasted a full count home run against the Angels and left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi on Feb. 28. Ohtani later shared he had no issues with his shoulder, as L.A. won 6-5.

The 30-year-old is giving Dodgers fans a small sample of his 2025 potential. He's batting at .375 through three games. He's smacked one home run during eight at-bat attempts.

Ohtani never hit during Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Angels. He took to the plate three times against the Cincinnati Reds, though, on Tuesday. Ohtani chipped in one hit at three at-bat attempts in the Dodgers' 4-2 victory.

The unanimous Most Valuable Player of the National League has six more Arizona games left before the Japan trip. Ohtani will be playing at a venue located eight hours and 10 minutes driving distance away from his native hometown of Mizusawa. The Tokyo Series is set for March 18 against the Chicago Cubs and will be a two-game series to kick off the '25 baseball season.