Pete Rose made headlines on Tuesday when he and “Shoeless” Joe Jackson were reinstated from Major League Baseball's permanently ineligible list. Both players are now eligible to make it into the Baseball Hall of Fame. One former player who overlapped with the Cincinnati Reds legend during his career, said that he is against Rose's potential entry.

Both Rose and Jackson were on the list by MLB because of their participation in gambling. The investigation into his activities resulted in the Reds replacing him with a new manager, and he voluntarily went on the permanently ineligible list. Now that he is off of it, people are voicing their opinions on whether or not he is a worthy inclusion to the Hall of Fame.

One former All-Star is against it, saying that Rose hurt the game, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“I’d love to be on that committee,” said he said. “I would vote ‘no' in a heartbeat and try to convince everyone to do the same. He embarrassed the game. He was a Hall of Famer on the field, but he ruined the integrity of the game off the field.”

Rose's Hall of Fame candidacy has former players and executives up in arms. Fans and experts point to different reasons why commissioner Rob Manfred made the decision, including his political views.

One former general manager offered his thoughts, saying that inducting him would open an old wound.

“You let Pete get away with this, you’re opening yourself up to the biggest gambling scandal in baseball history. It makes Rule 21 (prohibiting players, umpires, and other league officials from betting on any baseball game) a complete joke.”

Rose is a divisive player in the league's long history. His Hall of Fame chances rely on how the committee weighs his discretions against his success. Regardless of what the decision is, Rose's name is one to watch when the committee votes on the 2026 class.