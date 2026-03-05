MLB The Show 26 developer San Diego Studio dropped another Fielding Feedback this week, providing updates on Diamond Dynasty mode. For those new to MLB The Show, Diamond Dynasty is a team-building mode by collecting cards of valuable players, current or retired. The mode receives constant updates throughout the year, including new cards, events, and more. So, what's new in MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty this year?

MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty – Everything You Need to Know

The biggest addition to Diamond Dynasty in The Show 26 is the return of of the World Baseball Classic. But there are other improvements too, including a revamp for PXP, a new card rarity, and more.

Firstly, MLB The Show 26 brings back the World Baseball Classic in Diamond Dynasty Mini Seasons. Take on the best teams around the world to earn WBC-themed cards. Speaking of Mini Seasons, players can now choose between three or nine-inning games, and even seven or 28-game Mini Seasons.

Level up your cards and try your hand at the new World Baseball Classic-themed Diamond Quest Map. Other new programs include a Moonshot-style event in the Tokyo Dome, more programs, and rewards.

Secondly, Parallel XP (PXP) is getting a major revamp this year to let you Parallel 5 your players faster than before. Now, players can customize their preferred attribute boosts via Parallel Mods to upgrade their players. And playing on harder difficulties helps you progress to P5 a lot faster.

Article Continues Below

Furthermore, The Show 26 will feature over 200 Legend players. Check back with us when the game launches for the full list of legends. And last but not least, SDS updated the Diamond Dynasty menus to look sharper with new collection screens for your convenience.

Overall, that includes everything we know about MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty so far. Expect to see a lot more content throughout the game's life cycle, including new cards, programs, and much more.

In other news, the developers also revealed the top rated players in Diamond Dynasty Mode. Check out all the best players for each position before the game arrives.

Speaking of arrival, we're less than two weeks away from the launch of MLB The Show 26. The game's Early Access begins next week, meaning players can soon jump into the series' latest entry. We'll see you on the field when The Show 26 drops.

Lastly, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.