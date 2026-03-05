The NFL Combine has finished, and it allowed the top prospects in the NFL Draft to show off their skills and measurements. Following the combine, the biggest buzz centers on Notre Dame football running back Jeremiyah Love. He had a fantastic college career and was going to be drafted high based on that, but his NFL Combine performance has him ranked by some as the top prospect in the NFL Draft.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller compiled a list of his top 50 prospects for the NFL Draft following the NFL Combine, and with everything combined, Jeremiyah Love was his top-ranked prospect. Love emerged as his top prospect regardless of position because he tested off the charts, in conjunction with his college production.

“Love is an elite modern running back with true three-down skills,” Miller said when explaining his reasoning for ranking Love No. 1.

“He has home run speed, with multiple 90-plus-yard runs in his college career. He's also a skilled receiver, hauling in 64 catches and six touchdown receptions in his three seasons. But Love isn't just a speed back. He can deliver violent hits at the point of attack and has the contact balance to bounce off tacklers and stay upright. With 4.36 speed and sweet open-field moves, Love is the closest thing to Reggie Bush as a prospect since he entered the NFL in 2006,” Miller said.

While some top prospects did not do as much work at the NFL Combine because they were already projected to be ranked highly, Love made clear that he was going to do as much work as he could, and it was to show off his skills.

“Just to showcase my skills,” Love said. “I'm not afraid to go out there and just be myself. I feel like I'm very fast, I feel like I've got some good moves in my bag, so why not go out there and run the 40, do some position drills.”

The biggest advantage for him was the fact that his 40-yard dash time was 4.36. That is also combined with the fact that he had 2,882 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns on 433 carries in his college career and finished as a Heisman Trophy finalist.