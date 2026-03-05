The Atlanta Falcons have plenty of roster work to do. They’ve already made plans to jettison a starting wide receiver. But they will soon begin to replenish things. And here is their seven-round 2026 NFL Draft, according to the PFF mock simulator after the NFL Combine.

Without a first-round pick in hand, the Falcons will have to make up ground on Day 2 and beyond. It starts with their Round 2 selection.

The Falcons need help at wide receiver, tight end, defensive line, and cornerback. The PFF robot sent them the latter with their first pick.

Round 2, Pick 48: CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

There is hope for Ponds to be a good NFL player. He has the potential to be an above-average starter, according to NFL.com. Keep in mind that above-average starters at the cornerback position are very valuable.

“Ponds is a productive perimeter cornerback trapped in a smaller body, but he’s not lacking in confidence or coverage tenacity,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s tremendously competitive, and winning seems to follow him at each stop. (Ponds) matches press releases with good slide quickness and has the speed to stay in-phase as routes travel vertically.

“Eye discipline, instincts, and trigger quickness fuel his zone work and catch disruption. Size limitations will likely push him to nickelback, where mismatches against bigger bodies and physical challenges from run games will test his playmaking/durability. Ponds is a likely Day 2 pick who will be an above-average starting nickelback in the NFL.”

The 5-foot-9 Ponds didn’t hurt his cause with an impressive performance in the Combine, according to SportingNews.com.

“Ponds' vertical jump went viral, partially because of his size, but also partially because of how high he jumped,” Teddy Ricketson. “He was measured at a 43.5-inch vertical. It is the best mark among cornerbacks at this year's Combine, and is currently tied with Ohio State LB Sonny Styles for the best overall vertical in the last three years.”

Ponds had good numbers for the Hoosiers, totaling 61 tackles, 11 passes defended, and two interceptions in the 2025 season. Also, he earned defensive MVP honors in bowl victories over Alabama and Oregon. In the Oregon game, he returned an interception for a touchdown on the first play of the game.

Here’s another viewpoint of Ponds, according to Bleacher Report.

“D'Angelo Ponds is the type of competitive, athletic, and playmaking cornerback that coaches want in their secondary,” Daniel Harms wrote. “He plays bigger than his size and doesn't back down to any receiver. With great footwork, feel for space and timing, Ponds continuously makes plays on the football and frustrates receivers with his closing speed and attention to detail.”

Round 3, Pick 79: DI Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

Halton is another player who got a combine boost and looks like a good fit for the Falcons. He finished with the third-fastest 40-yard dash time among defensive tackles in the Combine with a 4.82, according to atozsports.com.

“(He had) the fifth-best 10-yard split at 1.70, the best vertical jump at 36.5 inches, the third-best broad jump at 9”6’, fourth-best three-cone at 8.09, and the fourth-best 20-yard shuttle at 4.79,” Justin Churchill wrote. “Those alone will make teams more interested in him than they already were.”

Halton got an endorsement from a college opponent, who said Halton gave him a tough matchup.

“There’s actually a young buck who’s doing pretty well,” Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford said. “In season, I would say Gracen Halton from Oklahoma. He’s a good player.”

Unfortunately for Halton, he didn’t get a good grade, according to NFL.com. His mark of 5.97 makes him just an average backup.

“An undersized 3-technique with disruptive attributes, Halton is best suited for a rotational role in a movement-based front,” Zierlein wrote. “He plays with synced hands and feet and good lateral agility. His initial quickness makes him quite slippery. But a centered block can clear him from the run lane due to his lack of mass/anchor.

“He’s an energetic, gap-to-gap rusher who can threaten guards on their edges or play his role as an effective twister. Finding the right scheme fit will be critical for Halton in the NFL.”

Round 4, Pick 114: TE Marlin Klein, Michigan

He ranks as the No. 12 tight end, according to NFL Draft Buzz. But he has a solid upside.

“Klein is a fascinating evaluation because the physical tools genuinely pop when you watch him work,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “A 6-foot-6 tight end who can run the way he does is always going to get attention from NFL personnel departments, and for good reason.

“When he gets into the open field on a seam route or a well-designed crosser, he looks like a different player than the guy who sometimes disappears in the box score. The speed and the length are real.”

If the Falcons hang onto Kyle Pitts and Klein quickly reaches his potential, it could be an incredible NFL duo.

Round 6, Pick 196: WR Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati

Improving wide receiver depth is important, and the Falcons take a flier here in the late rounds. Caldwell is considered a developmental prospect, according to NFL.com. He has enticing traits, but needs better fundamentals.

“(Caldwell is) a long-strider with the ability to create separation vertically,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “But his route-running is underdeveloped, and he needs tutoring on how best to set up routes. Caldwell’s contested-catch rate is disappointing for a player with his size and ability.”

Round 7, Pick 231: DI, James Thompson Jr., Illinois

The final pick for the Falcons adds to the defensive line rotation. That is, if Thompson can make the cut. There are some things to like, according to thedraftnetwork.com.

“Thompson has the impressive upper-body strength to stack and separate himself from blockers in the run game,” Damian Parson wrote. “Thompson is an above-average pass rusher. He has a strong understanding of leverage and how to use it against his opponents.”