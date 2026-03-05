Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards says he remains serious about his long-discussed idea of attempting to play in the NFL if he captures an NBA championship before turning 30.

In a viral clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, by NBA Courtside, Edwards reiterated the possibility while discussing his long-term ambitions beyond basketball.

“Especially if I get one while I’m still young. I get one before I turn 30, I’m definitely going to try and play football.”

Edwards was then asked what position he would consider playing if he pursued professional football.

“Probably receiver,” Edwards said jokingly. “I might try to go quarterback. Probably backup quarterback. I ain’t really got to play unless my starter gets hurt. I could go for that if my starter quarterback gets hurt and everybody loves a backup… play behind [Patrick Mahomes] or something.”

The 24-year-old guard has previously spoken about his desire to test himself in football, often noting his athleticism and confidence in his ability to compete at a high level in multiple sports.

Anthony Edwards says if he wins a Championship before the age of 30 he is going to try to play football

In November 2023, Edwards discussed the possibility during a conversation with comedian Marco Summers on Summers’ talk show Open Thoughts. During the interview, Summers asked the Timberwolves guard whether he could still play football and whether any athlete had successfully played in both the NBA and NFL.

Edwards responded with confidence.

“I think I might be the first one.”

Anthony Edwards continues NFL talk while leading Timberwolves’ strong season

Edwards also referenced the idea again in October 2024 during ESPN’s Cover Up series while appearing alongside Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

“If I win a ring in the next 3-4 years, I'm going to play football.”

While the remarks have largely been made in a lighthearted context, Edwards’ comments have drawn attention due to his growing status as one of the NBA’s premier young stars.

"If I win a ring in the next 3-4 years, I'm going to play football." Anthony Edwards says he could play in the NFL if he wins a ring in the next few years

Now in his sixth NBA season, Edwards is delivering the most productive campaign of his career. The Timberwolves guard is averaging a career-high 29.7 points per game along with 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals. He is also shooting career-best marks of 49.4% from the field and 40.2% from three-point range across 52 games while playing 35.7 minutes per contest.

Edwards’ scoring and leadership have helped guide Minnesota to a 39-23 record, placing the Timberwolves fourth in the Western Conference standings as they continue their push toward the postseason.

The All-Star guard has also played a central role in the franchise’s recent success. Edwards helped lead Minnesota to back-to-back appearances in the Western Conference Finals and will aim to guide the team even further this postseason.

For now, Edwards remains focused on basketball as the Timberwolves prepare to host the Toronto Raptors (35-26) on Thursday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET as Minnesota continues its three-game homestand while pursuing its first NBA championship in franchise history.