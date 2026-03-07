The Houston Astros reinforced their roster depth Saturday by adding another experienced option behind the plate. The club announced that veteran catcher Christian Vazquez has signed a minor league contract, giving Houston additional catching depth as the organization prepares for the 2026 MLB season.

The move arrives at a key point in spring training. Houston has been searching for a dependable backup catcher since Victor Caratini departed in free agency earlier this offseason, leaving an opening behind starting catcher Yainer Diaz.

Vazquez, a former ninth-round pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2008, enters the Astros’ catching competition with extensive postseason experience and familiarity with the organization. The veteran previously spent time in Houston during the club’s 2022 World Series championship title run and remains a valuable defensive asset behind the plate.

Several players had already been competing for the backup role in camp. Cesar Salazar and Carlos Perez were among the primary candidates before Vazquez joined the mix, creating a deeper competition behind Diaz as Opening Day approaches.

The Astros publicly confirmed the signing on their official X, formerly Twitter, as the club continues shaping its roster ahead of Opening Day 2026.

“We have made the following roster move”

We have made the following roster move: pic.twitter.com/HL6Hsf0UWp — Houston Astros (@astros) March 7, 2026

The Astros minimized financial risk by signing him to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league spring training, allowing the club to add veteran experience while maintaining roster flexibility as camp progresses.

Vazquez is currently representing Team Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. He is expected to report to Astros spring training in West Palm Beach once his international tournament commitments conclude.

The signing also reunites Houston with a catcher who played a key role in the organization’s 2022 championship season. The 35-year-old veteran caught the combined no-hitter in Game 4 of the World Series and delivered several important at-bats throughout the postseason.

Houston values the defensive leadership Vazquez brings behind the plate, and his reputation as a strong game-caller with postseason experience could help stabilize the Astros' pitching staff as the club evaluates its catching depth further.