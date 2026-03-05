The Seattle Mariners are well represented on the international stage as catcher Cal Raleigh prepares to open World Baseball Classic play with Team USA. Ahead of the tournament’s games in Houston, Raleigh addressed one question many fans have wondered about. Will Astros fans boo him on Friday when Team USA opens pool play vs. Team Brazil.

Raleigh enters the World Baseball Classic as one of the most recognizable players from the Mariners. The power-hitting catcher gained national attention after a historic 2025 season and now joins a Team USA roster filled with some of the biggest stars in baseball.

That combination of success and rivalry history adds intrigue to the tournament’s Houston setting. Raleigh has often played the villain at Minute Maid Park because of the intense American League West rivalry between the Mariners and Astros.

The storyline intensified late in the 2025 season when Raleigh delivered several major moments in Houston. His 57th home run broke Ken Griffey Jr.’s Mariners single-season franchise record and came during a crucial series vs. the Astros.

However, on Thursday, Raleigh said the World Baseball Classic environment could change how local fans respond. Houston’s SportsTalk 790 shared a clip from a Team USA press conference on X, formerly Twitter, highlighting the catcher’s expectations for the upcoming game.

“Cal Raleigh doesn’t expect to get boo’d by fans here in Houston.”

"Cal Raleigh doesn't expect to get boo'd by fans here in Houston."

During the conversation, Raleigh explained why he believes Astros fans will temporarily set aside the rivalry.

“They don't like us, we don't like them, but I think we're in USA. I think for for a little bit of time, though, they'll cheer for us so but yeah, it's, you know, that's how baseball is, though.”

“You know, you want those kind of things happening. You want to have those kind of rivalries and those tough games, and it's usually what we get here.”

“But like I said, I think think they'll put that aside for for Country Pride.”

Raleigh’s comments highlight one of the many unique aspects of the World Baseball Classic. Players who normally compete against each other unite under the same national flag.