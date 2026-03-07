Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero is set to reach another milestone in his young career as he plays in the 250th regular-season game of his NBA career Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The achievement places Banchero in rare statistical company across league history.

According to the Orlando Magic’s public relations account on X, formerly known as Twitter, Banchero becomes one of only seven players since the 1979-80 season to record at least 5,000 points, 1,500 rebounds and 1,000 assists within his first 250 career games.

“Today is the 250th @NBA regular season game played for @OrlandoMagic forward @Pp_doesit. Banchero is one of 7 players since 1979-80 to have 5,000+ PTS, 1,500+ REBS and 1,000+ ASTS in their first 250 games, joining Bird, G. Hill, Francis, James, Doncic and Williamson.”

The milestone places the 23-year-old alongside several of the league’s most accomplished stars, including Larry Bird, Grant Hill, Steve Francis, LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson. Each player on that list made an immediate impact early in their careers by combining scoring production with rebounding and playmaking responsibilities.

Banchero, now in his fourth NBA season, has emerged as the centerpiece of the Orlando Magic’s offense while continuing to expand his role as a facilitator and rebounder. Across 51 games this season, he is averaging 22 points, 8.5 rebounds and five assists per contest while shooting 45.8 percent from the field, 30.7 percent from three-point range and a career-high 77.3 percent from the free-throw line. He is also logging 34.9 minutes per game.

Paolo Banchero’s post–All-Star surge fuels Magic climb in East

His recent stretch has been even more productive. Since the Magic returned from All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, Banchero has averaged 25.5 points, nine rebounds and 6.4 assists over eight games. During that span he has shot 47.7 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three-point range and 83.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Banchero’s versatility has played a major role in Orlando’s recent push up the Eastern Conference standings. The Magic enter Saturday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-23) with a 33-28 record and a two-game winning streak.

Orlando currently sits in the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture and remains within striking distance of the top six. The Magic trail the Philadelphia 76ers (34-28) by half a game for the sixth seed and sit 1.5 games behind the Toronto Raptors (35-27) for the fifth seed.

As the Magic continue their climb in the standings, Banchero’s continued development as a scorer, rebounder and playmaker has positioned him among the league’s rising stars. Reaching the 250-game milestone while joining a historic statistical group further underscores his growing impact on both the franchise and the league.