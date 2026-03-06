One of the main points of discussion surrounding the Houston Astros heading into the 2026 season is that the club has too many good infielders on the roster. With the new campaign quickly approaching, it sounds like manager Joe Espada views Isaac Paredes very highly. So much so, he believes the team's go-to backup option has All-Star potential.

During an interview on “Foul Territory,” Espada acknowledged the number of great players the Astros have on the roster. He claimed that the 27-year-old infielder is an All-Star quality player and doesn't view Paredes as a rotational guy on the roster.

“Injuries do happen,” admitted Espada when talking about having strong depth in the infield. “We learned that last year. I don't see Paredes as a plug-in. This [guy] is an All-Star. This guy is an everyday player. We have a plethora of really good players, and they all need to be in the lineup. We'll find [an at-bat] for all these guys.”

Isaac Paredes being an All-Star is a true statement. The six-year veteran has been named an All-Star twice in his career, including last season in 2025 during his first year in Houston. Paredes will have a chance to earn his third All-Star nod after signing a one-year, $9.35 million contract to return to the Astros and avoid arbitration.

After primarily playing third base for the Astros in 89 of his 102 game appearances, Paredes proved to be a great addition to the team's infield. Isaac Paredes ended last season with a .254 batting average (career-high) and a .352 OBP (tied career-high) while recording 96 hits, 20 home runs, and 53 RBIs.